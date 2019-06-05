STOKESDALE Mr. Wayne Pennell "Sonny" Slagle, Jr., 63, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 3, 2019. The family will receive friends Thursday evening, June 6, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Forbis & Dick Stokesdale. A Guilford County native, Sonny was born on May 1, 1956, the son of the late Wayne P. Slagle, Sr. and Pauline Glance Slagle. He grew up in Greensboro and attended Grimsley High School and UNC-G. He was a proud veteran of the US Marine Corps, based at Camp Pendleton. Sonny loved music. He was a talented pianist, conductor and composer. In earlier years he served as minister of music at El Bethel Presbyterian Church in Eden. Most recently he was employed by the US Postal Service and retired from there. Sonny was also known for training Dobermans, not only for the local police department, but for folks around the world. His treasure on earth, however, was his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Sharon S. Owens and brother Robert Slagle. Surviving are his wife, Gloria Money Slagle of the home; children Elenor Zandalee Slagle of Asheboro and Eben Wayne Slagle of Wallburg; their mother Sarah Slagle; sister-in-law Amy K. Slagle; niece Debra McArdle (Garrett) and their children Michelle and Jacob McArdle; a nephew Logan Owens and his son Asher Owens. Memorial donations may be directed to the College of Visual and Performing Arts (Music Department), UNC-G, P.O. Box 26170, Greensboro, NC 27402-6170. Forbis & Dick Stokesdale is serving the Slagle family and you are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com.
