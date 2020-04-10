GREENSBORO Wallace Slade, 83, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020. A celebration of life will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 11 at Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations, 1024 Homeland Ave. Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations is assisting the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Wallace Slade as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

