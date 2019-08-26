GREENSBORO Josephine Slade, 74, died Tuesday, August 20, 2019. A homegoing celebration will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at East White Oak Baptist Church, 1815 Water Street, Greensboro at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. is assisting the family.

Tags

Load entries