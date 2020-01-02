Reidsville David Lee "Pinto" Slade, died Friday, December 27, 2019. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Benaja Mount Zion Holiness Church of God, 600 Mc Walker Road. Funeral arrangements are by Johnson & Sons.
Slade, David Lee "Pinto"
