JANUARY 17, 1965 - MAY 2, 2020 Janis "Kay" Skow, beloved daughter of Anne Shelton Skow and the late Walter Skow, Jr., died Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Frederick, MD, after a brief illness. A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Palestine United Methodist Church Cemetery while observing the recommended social distancing guidelines. Born in Durham, NC on January 17, 1965, Kay grew up living in North Carolina and Maryland. She graduated from UNC-Greensboro with a BS in business and marketing management and later earned a master's degree in physical therapy from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, FL She was a kind, good-spirited person who enjoyed helping her patients in several nursing facilities, i.e., Britthaven Nursing Center (now Jacob's Creek) of Madison, Annie Penn Hospital, West Virginia V.A. Hospital, and Washington County Hospital, Hagerstown. Kay was a caregiver for her maternal grandparents, Aunt Rebecca Shelton, and her parents. She attended Palestine United Methodist Church. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandparents Annie Lou Tucker Shelton and Leslie P. Shelton, Sr., Walter Skow, Sr. and Hazel Skow. Survivors include her mother, Anne; Uncle Tom Tucker Shelton, Sr. (Agnes); Aunt Marilyn Plaster (Donald), and a large number of cousins. She is also survived by her cat Sandy who will miss her very much. Kay will lie in state at Colonial Funeral Home Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Palestine United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Susan McGee, 490 Griffin Rd., Stokesdale, NC 27357. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.