GREENSBORO Mildred Doris Fields Sizemore, 82, died Friday, June 5, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Tabernacle UMC, 5721 Methodist Road, Greensboro, NC, 27406. Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the family.

