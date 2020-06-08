FEBRUARY 7, 1938 - JUNE 5, 2020 Mildred Doris Fields Sizemore died at Cone Hospital Friday June 5th from complications of a fall at her home. Doris was born on February 7, 1938 to Mary Smith Fields and J. Norman Fields of Guilford County, NC. She grew up in a large family and became a homemaker. She was married to Charley (C.F.) Sizemore for 50 plus years. She and Charlie had two sons, Neal and Paul whom are both deceased. In addition to Charlie, she was also pre-deceased by four brothers, Frank, C.H., Carson, and Lewis Fields and one sister Frances Whitt. She is survived by her sister, Yvonne Maske (Neal) her grandson Caleb (Sarah) and two great grandchildren, Cooper Neal Sizemore and Sadie Lynn Sizemore. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the following people for all of their help with Doris the past few years : Pastor John Woods, Alton Overby, Gaynell Dunlap, Gary and Patsy Joyce, Rachel Emerson and Patsy and Chris Helms along with the many people at Tabernacle United Methodist Church who have offered their prayers and support during this difficult journey. The family would also like to thank all her doctors and the staff at the South Greensboro Kidney Center. Doris was a long time, faithful member of Tabernacle UMC and of the Purvis Neece Sunday School Class both of which she adored. A graveside service officiated by Pastor John Woods and Pastor Mark Weekley will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, June 9th at the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the budget of Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 5721 Methodist Road, Greensboro, NC 27406. Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the Sizemore family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.