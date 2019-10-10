APRIL 30, 1940 - OCTOBER 8, 2019 Louise "Weezie" Sams Sizemore of McLeansville, NC went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. She was born in Greensboro on April 30th, 1940, daughter of the late Alonso and Rosa Sams. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Forbis and Dick North Elm Street Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at True Light Baptist Church. Interment will follow the service at Lakeview Memorial Park Mausoleum. Weezie blessed her family with the utmost devotion and unconditional love. She is a loved child of God and member of True Light Baptist Church for 59 years. She was married for 61 years, and made sure her loved ones were raised not just hearing about the Lord but actually knowing the Lord. The scripture says "the greatest gift is love," which she possessed in abundance. Joyfully her love of the Lord was presented by comforting people with home-cooked meals and visitations. Many members of the church will remember her banana pudding, macaroni cheese, and broccoli casserole. Her family will greatly miss her asking for menu suggestions weeks before family gatherings along with her presence. Often, her time was all that was needed. Which we all know, a visit from Weezie would quickly lead to laughter. When life would turn serious she was a rock of faith for her family to lean on. If she discovered a need she would do her best to provide. No sacrifice was too big for those she loved. Weezie will be remembered as a person that was always real. She was a real Christian. She was the same person at church as she was on vacation. Weezie believed in the power of prayer and trusted in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She loved her family dearly and was an extraordinary wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her loving and forgiving spirit was a gift from the Holy Spirit to all that knew her. She is survived by her husband, Donald Sizemore, daughter, Penny Welch, and son, Rod Sizemore; sister, Elsie Seagraves; grandchildren Brandon Welch, Chad Welch, Holden Davanzo, and Zach Sizemore; great-grandchildren, Zoe, Zac, Dayton, Jaxon, and Phoenix Welch, Sam and Finley Davanzo, and Colt, Brynlie, and Piper Sizemore. Forbis and Dick North Elm Street Chapel is serving the Sizemore family.
