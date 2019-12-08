BEAR CREEK Linda Johnson Sipe, 80, died Friday, December 6, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Monday, December 9, 2019, at Sandy Branch Baptist Church at 715 Sandy Branch Church Road in Bear Creek. Smith and Buckner is in charge of arrangements.
