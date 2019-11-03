SEPTEMBER 26, 1929 - OCTOBER 25, 2019 Patricia Littell Sims, 90, of Greensboro, passed away on October 25, 2019. Patricia was predeceased by her husband, Wilmer Adkins Sims, Jr. (July 17, 2014) and by her son, John William Sims. She is survived by her sister, Joan Cantrell; two daughters, Terry Haight (Bob) and Susan Traylor (Alan); grandchildren, Julia White (Jason), Abby Haight, and Nicholas Traylor; and two great-granddaughters. A private graveside service will be held for Pat and Will Sims in Petersburg, Virginia. Online condolences: www.forbisanddick.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.