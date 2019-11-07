JANUARY 24, 1929 - NOVEMBER 4, 2019 James "Jim" H. Simpson, Sr., 90, of Greensboro, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital. Funeral will be 2 p.m., Friday, November 8, 2019 at Hinshaw United Methodist Church, 4501 High Point Rd. (renamed W. Gate City Blvd.), Greensboro, NC with burial to follow at Westminster Gardens. He is survived by his son, Jim Simpson, Jr. (Sherrie) of Greensboro; brother, Frank Simpson (Claire) of Atlanta; sister, Betty Burris (Frank) of Greensboro; and grandchildren, Jake, Hallie, and Ashley Simpson. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. Friday at the church prior to the service. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
