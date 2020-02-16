RUFFIN Marshall Mc Coy "Mike" Simpson , died Friday, February 14, 2020. Graveside services will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Monday, February 17, 2020 from the New Ephesus Baptist Church Cemetery, 8939 Highway 158. Funeral arrangements are by Johnson & Sons.

Service information

Feb 17
Graveside Service
Monday, February 17, 2020
1:00PM
New Ephesus Baptist Church Cemetery
8939 Highway 158 East
Ruffin, NC 27326
