BROWNS SUMMIT Donald R. Simpson, 71, of Browns Summit, passed away at his home surrounded by family on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 p.m., Friday, June 14, 2019, at Friendship United Methodist Church with Rev. Kevin Cochran and Rev. Pat Simpson officiating. The burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at Wilkerson Funeral Home on Thursday, June 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. and other times at the home. Donnie was born in Rockingham County and lived most of his life in the Browns Summit community. He was retired after 45 years of service from Jefferson Pilot/Lincoln Financial as a senior systems analyst. He attended Friendship United Methodist Church. In his spare time, Donnie enjoyed farming, hunting, playing golf and spending time with his grandchildren. He was known for his quick wit, sense of humor and was often referred to by many as simply, "the Tater Man." He was preceded in death by his father, Haywood Simpson; his parents-in-law, Barron and Kathleen Troxler. He is survived by his wife of over 52 years, Alice Troxler Simpson of the home; daughters, Kim Simpson Boyd and husband, Scott of Apex, Jill Simpson and Alicia Simpson May and husband, Justin, all of Reidsville; grandchildren, Grayson and Mackenzie Boyd, Karsyn, Haven and Everly May; mother, Allene Nance Simpson of Browns Summit; brothers, Lee Simpson and wife, Carolyn of McLeansville, Roger Simpson and wife, Kay of Reidsville, Mike Simpson and wife, Peggy of Kenly and Pat Simpson and wife, Kathy of McLeansville; and a large extended family. Memorials may be made to Friendship United Methodist Church, 5222 NC Hwy. 150 East, P.O. Box 462, Browns Summit, NC 27214. Condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
