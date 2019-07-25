MARCH 22, 1937 - JULY 22, 2019 Reidsville - Mrs. Annie Louise Pickard Simpson departed this life on Monday, July 22, 2019. Her parents, Juanita Moore Pickard and Walter Pickard; beloved husband, David Bernard Simpson, Sr.; siblings, Ida Mae Bolden, William Henry Pickard and Clyde Pickard, preceded her in death. Survivors are: loving sons, David Simpson, Jr. (Joanne) and Michael Simpson (Denise); grandchildren, Rachel Miller (Casey), Jonathan Simpson (Hally), Brittney Simpson, Loreal Simpson and Sydney Simpson; great-grandchildren, Maya, Grace, Victoria and Autumn; brothers, Walter Edd Pickard (Gladys), Howard Pickard and Johnny Pickard (Brenda); sister-in-law, Gail Pickard; other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 from the True Vine Tabernacle Baptist Church, 300 Lawsonville Avenue. The family visitation will be Friday from 12:30 until 1 p.m. at the church. Online expressions may be offered at www.johnsonandsonscare. Funeral arrangements are by Johnson & Sons. Johnson & Sons 115 Holderby Street, Reidsville

