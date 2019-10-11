Belews Creek Joyce Moore Simoes (Burke) (Roberts) (Nolin), 68, died Friday, September 27, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., Friday November 1 at Kerwin Baptist Church 4520 Old Hollow Rd., Kernersville.
