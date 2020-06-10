Jesse Garland Simmons passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the age of 88 of natural causes. Growing up in the Ham Town area of Greensboro, baseball was his passion in his younger years, which helped him become a strong, avid bowler. He had 52 loving years with his late wife, Virginia Dare Hall Simmons, and was an amazing father of 5: Debbie Johnson of Whitsett, Judy Smith (Doug) of Advance, Randy Simmons (Carol) of Whitsett, Jimmy Simmons (Wendy) of Greensboro and Lori Pawson of the home; grandchildren: Christopher Smith (Whitney), Katie Simmons, Brittni Perdue (Brandon) and 5 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, 4 siblings and many beloved friends. Special mention of love & thanks to his lifelong best friend, Johnny Summers of Gibsonville. His ashes will be laid to rest at Lakeview Memorial Park on Sat., June 13 at 11 a.m. with a small family gathering. Family will receive friends from 1 to 4 p.m. at the home in Whitsett. Triad Cremation & Funeral Service Greensboro, NC
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.