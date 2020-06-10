Jesse Garland Simmons passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the age of 88 of natural causes. Growing up in the Ham Town area of Greensboro, baseball was his passion in his younger years, which helped him become a strong, avid bowler. He had 52 loving years with his late wife, Virginia Dare Hall Simmons, and was an amazing father of 5: Debbie Johnson of Whitsett, Judy Smith (Doug) of Advance, Randy Simmons (Carol) of Whitsett, Jimmy Simmons (Wendy) of Greensboro and Lori Pawson of the home; grandchildren: Christopher Smith (Whitney), Katie Simmons, Brittni Perdue (Brandon) and 5 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, 4 siblings and many beloved friends. Special mention of love & thanks to his lifelong best friend, Johnny Summers of Gibsonville. His ashes will be laid to rest at Lakeview Memorial Park on Sat., June 13 at 11 a.m. with a small family gathering. Family will receive friends from 1 to 4 p.m. at the home in Whitsett. Triad Cremation & Funeral Service Greensboro, NC

To plant a tree in memory of Jesse Simmons as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries