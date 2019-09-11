James Bernie Simmons of Greensboro passed away at his home on Sunday, September 1, 2019. He was 94 years old. The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon, September 15, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., at Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel at Guilford Memorial Park, 6000 W. Gate City Blvd. A celebration of Bernie's life will follow in the Chapel at 3 p.m. Entombment, with military honors by the Randolph County Honor Guard, will follow the service in the Guilford Memorial Park Mausoleum. He was born November 15, 1924 in Westfield, North Carolina. He grew up in Stokes County, and attended Francisco High School in Westfield, graduating in 1941. Bernie married the love of his life, Louise Arrington, in March 1943, and had just celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary when she passed in 2018. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Joel Austin and Verda Ruth Simmons, and his sister, Annie Mae. Bernie served his country in World War II, assigned to the 787th Anti-Aircraft Artillery Automatic Weapons Battalion in the European theater, landing on Utah Beach, Normandy, in September 1944, some 3 months after D-Day. His unit moved across France, into Belgium, and was part of the critical "Antwerp X" campaign to destroy the German's very destructive V-1 rockets ("Buzz Bombs") operations. His unit also saw action in the Battle of the Bulge, and in May 1945 his unit provided security at General Eisenhower's headquarters in Reims, France, for the signing of the surrender documents by Germany. Bernie was honored for his service in 2012 with a trip to Washington, DC as part of the veterans Triad Flight of Honor program. After the war, he was employed by Duke Power, serving for 39 years, retiring as manager of transportation in 1986. An avid golfer, his fondest golf memory was playing partner with Arnold Palmer in a round of golf at Bay Hill Golf Club in Orlando. He is survived by their three sons, Ron Simmons (Jeanie) of Orlando, FL; Joe Simmons of Greensboro; and Jerry Simmons of Plant City, FL (fiancée Sharon Coultress of Greensboro). Bernie was a devoted family man, and found great joy in spending time with his sons and with his 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to your local VFW Post. Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.
