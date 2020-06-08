MAY 15, 1934 - JUNE 5, 2020 Mr. Delano Garfield 'Lane' Simmons, 86, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at his home. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Forbis & Dick Stokesdale with Pastor Walter D. Botts officiating. Burial will follow in Westminster Gardens. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at Forbis & Dick -Stokesdale. Pandemic funeral guidelines will apply. A native of Stokes County, Mr. Simmons was born on May 15, 1934 the son of the late Evynoy Simmons and Lullar Simmons Simmons. He was a longtime member of Bible Baptist Tabernacle where he served as a deacon. He was twice retired from Charles D. Roberts Company. He loved being outdoors and working in the yard. He enjoyed sports as well, especially his Atlanta Braves and Carolina Tarheels. On November 27, 1957 he married Rosie Mae Anderson. Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Rosie Simmons of the home; sons Randy Simmons of Brown Summit and Mark Simmons of Summerfield; granddaughter Sierra Walker and her husband, Reece, and their son, Anders Walker who held special places in his heart; a brother Daniel Ray Simmons of Summerfield; and sister Julie Faye Russ of Longwood, NC. In addition to his parents, siblings Exie Mabe, Lucy Rierson, Louise Rierson, Neva Rierson, Linda Milliken, Delbert Simmons, Jay Simmons, Raybon Simmons, Gene Simmons and William 'Shorty' Simmons preceded him in death. Memorial donations may be made to Authoracare (formerly Hospice of Greensboro), 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405. Forbis & Dick Stokesdale is serving the Simmons family and you are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com.
