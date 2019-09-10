DECEMBER 7, 1994 - SEPTEMBER 5, 2019 Alana Nicole Simmons, 24, went home to be with the Lord way too soon! A 2 p.m. visitation will be held Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Buffalo Presbyterian Church followed by the funeral service at 3 p.m. Alana worked at Starbucks in Greensboro before transferring to their store in Boone, where she was a student at Appalachian State University. She enjoyed the great outdoors and strove to make the world a better place. She was passionate about life, love and food. Alana always found the best in people and loved everyone she came in contact with. She will be dearly missed by all those she encountered in life. Preceding her in death are her paternal grandparents, Chester and Hazel Simmons. She is survived by her mother and stepfather, Debbie and Sean Sewell, father, Jeff Simmons, maternal grandparents, Charles (Bill) and Martha Osborne, grandparents, Keenan Sewell and Karen Leonard, brother, Lucas Simmons, sister, Mattie Sewell, and a host of very special aunts, uncles and cousins, all very near and dear to Alana's heart. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com. Memorial contributions may be sent to Anthem of Hope, P.O. Box 1649, Brentwood, TN, 37024. Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel is assisting the family. Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel 1118 N. Elm St.
