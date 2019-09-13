AUGUST 15, 1923 - SEPTEMBER 10, 2019 Jackson "Jack" Haywood Siler, 96, of Greensboro, NC, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Carriage House Senior Living in Greensboro. Jack was born in Raleigh, NC on August 15, 1923, to the late L.C. and Margaret Vestal Siler. He is a US Army World War II veteran where he served in the military police in the South Pacific. He was the recipient of several medals, including a Sharp Shooter designation. Jack was married to his childhood sweetheart Mary Warren Siler on September 1, 1946; they were married 73 years. They were a devoted couple who exemplified a special bond of love and marriage for all who knew them. They were inseparable until Jack's passing. Jack worked in retail sales for over 50 years. His career included working for JC Penny, Sears, Bernard Shepherd Clothing and Norman Stockton. He was also the owner of two clothing stores in Burlington, NC in the 1970's. An impeccably dressed man, Jack loved fashion and helping others with their clothing needs. He enjoyed traveling across the United States many times, the beach and spending time with his family. One of his favorite family trips was traveling to Europe on the Queen Elizabeth 2 and returning on the Concorde. He was also actively involved in the Lion's Club, Staley United Methodist Church, and Christ United Methodist Church where he served as an usher. Jack and Mary loved nothing more than to "go out to eat." They were frequent patrons of many local restaurants where they dined with friends and family and were beloved by all wait staff. Jack is survived by his loving wife Mary; daughters, Beverly Twitty and husband Greg of San Diego, CA, and Deborah Gorman and fiancé Bryan Clodfelter, and former son-in-law Dave Gorman of Greensboro, NC; 5 grandchildren: Ashley Gorman of Charlotte, NC, Miles Twitty and Davis Twitty of San Diego, CA, Lindsey Gorman, and Allie Gorman of Greensboro, NC. Jack is preceded in death by his mother and father, Margaret and L.C. Siler. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Christ United Methodist Church, Greensboro, NC. Morris Brown of CUMC will be officiating. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel. Burial will follow the funeral at Staley Cemetery, Staley, NC. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Forbis & Dick Funeral Home, Guilford Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro at 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405. The family of Jack Siler wishes to thank Hospice and Palliative Care, Carriage House Senior Living, and the many other friends and caregivers for their help throughout this process. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com. Forbis & Dick Guilford Chapel 5926 W. Friendly Ave.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.