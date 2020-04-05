SEPTEMBER 3, 1926 - APRIL 3, 2020 Mrs. Mary Ann Mitchell Sikes, 93, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Well-Spring Retirement Community. She was a life-long resident of Greensboro. Mrs. Sikes will be laid to rest next to her husband in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Greensboro on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. A service of remembrance will be held at a later date to be announced. Mrs. Sikes was born on September 3, 1926 to the late Renard Roy Mitchell, Sr. and Gladys Hilton Mitchell. She was a graduate of Greensboro College, worked several years for the Internal Revenue Service and other companies including Burlington Industries. Mrs. Sikes was a lifetime member of West Market Street United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Thomas Edgar Sikes, Sr.; her brother, R. Roy Mitchell; her step-sons, Thomas Edgar Sikes, Jr., (Betty Gale) and Lyndon O. Sikes (Beverly); and step-daughter, Rhea G. Sikes. She is survived by her nephews, Hilton Stuart Mitchell of Austin, TX and R. Roy Mitchell, III of Chapel Hill, NC; niece, Marion Schuyler Mitchell Dunmeyer of Morrisville, NC; cousin, Katherine R. Paul of Charleston, SC; step-grandsons, Thomas Edgar Sikes, III of Big Island, VA, Robert Nathan Sikes of Summerfield, NC, Thomas Eric Sikes of Santa Fe, NM, and Stephen Reed Sikes of Juneau, AK; and step-granddaughter, Susan Gale Sikes of San Francisco, CA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greensboro College, c/o Office Institutional Advancement, 815 W. Market, St., Greensboro, NC 27401; or The North Carolina Zoological Society, Inc., 4403 Zoo Parkway, Asheboro, NC 27205; or Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
