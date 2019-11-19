JANUARY 23, 1987 - NOVEMBER 17, 2019 Travis Daniel Sigmon, 32, of Cascade Avenue in Eden, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019, at his home. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at New Heights Baptist Church with burial to follow in Danview Cemetery. Full military honors will be performed by the 82nd Airborne Division out of Fort Bragg, NC. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening, 6 to 8 p.m., at Fair Funeral Home and also one hour prior to the service (1 to 2 p.m.) at the church. At other times the family will gather at the residence. Travis was born January 23, 1987 in Eden, NC. He was a graduate of Morehead High School, class of 2005, where he played baseball, football and was a member of the swim team. He was also an Eagle Scout. Travis was a US Army, 82nd Airborne Division, Purple Heart combat veteran of the Iraq War. He was a certified scuba diver and a member of New Heights Baptist Church. He is survived by his parents, Larry and Carolyn Barker Sigmon, of the home; brother, Jonathan Sigmon of Eden; maternal grandmother, Ethel Barker of Eden; aunt Melinda Stowe (Steve) of Stoneville; favorite niece, Lilah Sigmon; along with numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com. Fair Funeral Home 432 Boone Rd. Eden, NC 27288
