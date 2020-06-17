1944 - 2020 Joseph Stanly Siernos, 75, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at Moses Cone Hospital surrounded by his family. A memorial service will be held on June 19th, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel. A reception will be held in the funeral home following the service. Joe was born June 19, 1944 in Newark, New Jersey, son of the late Stanley and Theresia Krug Siernos. He was a machine designer for Ethicon in Somerville, NJ and was an accomplished inventor, with 11 patents to his name. He was a US Army veteran who achieved the designation of sharpshooter. He loved spending time with his wife Janie, to whom he was married to for 43 years. He was an avid guitar player for over 60 years, and would often record his music onto CDs. He enjoyed coaching his son and daughter's baseball and softball teams. He never missed attending a game. In his retirement years he took up a love of cooking, and became an excellent chef. He always made sure family and friends felt welcomed. In addition to his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by his sister, Norma Siernos. He is survived by his wife, Janie Zimmermann Siernos; son, Michael Siernos and wife Megan of Greensboro; daughter, Janie Simon and husband Tyler of Summerfield; grandchildren, Madison Siernos, Molly Siernos, Tyler Simon, and Ethan Simon; sisters Theresa Devecka and Norma Hecker. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joseph's memory may be made to the American Stroke Association or the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting the Siernos family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
