GREENSBORO Florence Sienkiewicz, 92, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020. A memorial service will be held Sunday, February 16 at 2 p.m. at Ebenezer Lutheran Church, 310 S. Tremont Dr. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is assisting the family.

