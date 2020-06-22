MARCH 9, 1937 - JUNE 19, 2020 Joyce Marlene York Siegner, age 83, of Randleman passed away surrounded by her family, Friday, June 19, 2020 at her home. Born March 9, 1937 in Guilford County, Joyce was the daughter of Glenn A. York, Sr., and Edna Jane Gray York and was of Methodist Faith. Mrs. Siegner was formerly employed by Anvil Brand for 18 years, before becoming the first woman technician instructor for Research and Development Special Equipment Department for Blue Bell in the late 1970's and early 1980's. The company later became known as VF Corporation, where she worked until retiring in 2003 after 30 years of service. She loved to travel, read, go shopping and going to her favorite restaurant, Olive Garden. She was loved by everyone that had the pleasure of meeting her and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin James "B. J." Siegner, Jr., brother, Glenn York, Jr., and sister, Helen Y. Hines. She is survived by her daughter: Berta Riley and her husband, Boyd "Buddy" Riley of Randleman; grandson, Curtis A. Riley of Randleman; great grandson: Camden Jones-Riley of Thomasville; brother-in-law: Bruce Hines of Jamestown; and extended family and friends. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Mrs. Siegner will lie-in-state, Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 3:00-6:00 pm at Pugh Funeral Home, 600 South Main Street, Randleman, NC. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Randolph Memorial Park, 4538 US Hwy 220 Bus. North, Asheboro with Mike Thompson officiating. Mrs. Siegner family would like to express a special thank you to Authora Care's staff for their expert care in assisting with Joyce's final days. Pugh Funeral Home of Randleman is assisting the Siegner Family. Please share your condolences and remembrances with the family at: www.pughfuneralhome.com. Pugh Funeral Home, Randleman
