SEPTEMBER 4, 1931 - JUNE 3, 2020 Melvin Dean Sidbury passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at his home in Pleasant Garden, NC. A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020, 2 p.m. at New Hope Cemetery, 1808 Gideon Grove Church Road, Stokesdale, NC. Elders Cleo Robertson and Zach Byrd will officiate. Dean was born September 4, 1931 to the late Empie Norman Sidbury and the late Bernice Thompson Sidbury in Hampstead, NC. He graduated from Topsail High School where he participated in various sports. After serving in the United States Coast Guard, he attended Wilmington College where he studied refrigeration and air conditioning. He was a graduate of NC State University and earned a degree in mechanical engineering. He was also a certified professional engineer. For thirty years he was employed by Lorillard Tobacco Company as a senior staff engineer. After his retirement, he and his wife traveled to many interesting places. Dean especially enjoyed sailing through the Panama Canal. He was intrigued by the engineering mechanisms that opened and closed the locks. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by sisters Velva Ray of Hampstead, NC, Norma Stroscio of Whiteville, NC, brother Empie Norman, Jr. of Wilmington, NC. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Sarah Middleton Sidbury. Additionally, he is survived by his twin sister Jean King of Hampstead, NC, brother James Sidbury of Wilmington, NC, special nieces Gail, Corey, and Julie Jones of Randleman, NC, stepson Tim Jobe (Connie) of Summerfield, NC, stepdaughter, Angela Nichols (Lex) of Mason, OH. Fondly remembering him as "PePaw" are grandchildren: Abbie Kent (Kevin) of Columbus, OH; Emily Jobe and her fiancé Rob Crawford of Winston-Salem, NC; Scott Jobe of Summerfield, NC; Ashton Nichols of Mason, OH; great-granddaughter Ellie Kent of Columbus, OH. Forbis & Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the family.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.