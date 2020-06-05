PLEASANT GARDEN MELvin Dean Sidbury, 88, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 6 at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery, Gideon Grove Church Road, Stokesdale. Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the family.

