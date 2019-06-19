PINEHURST Barbara Sickenberger, 83, died on June 15 at Beacon Place, Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro. She is survived by her husband Ron, daughter Nancy Donnell and husband Eddie of Greensboro, NC, daughter Karen Sickenberger of Asheville, NC, and son David Sickenberger of Hendersonville, NC. Her grandchildren are Jessica Donnell of Hillsborough, NC, Dustin Donnell of Greensboro, Jack Sickenberger of Benicia, CA and Rosa Sickenberger of Asheville, NC. Also surviving are Barbara's sister June Moderelli of Pembroke Pines, FL and her brother Charles Smith of Youngstown, OH. Barbara had a lifelong talent and interest in all forms of art. She completed her BFA degree in commercial art from Kent State University, which led her to work with American Greetings in the humor greeting card department before marrying and becoming a full-time mother. After settling in Greensboro, she obtained her master's of fine art from UNC-Greensboro and began working for Bates Nitewear as art director for eleven years. Since moving to the Sandhills in 1996, she was an active member of the Artists' League of the Sandhills as a participant and teacher, and shared her creative crafting talent by volunteering for local nursing homes. She was also a long-time member and children's teacher at West End Presbyterian Church in West End, NC. She and Ron recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. She loved the outdoors, and together with Ron, hiked many wonderful miles of the beautiful beaches of NC, in the Uwharrie National Forest, Morrow Mountain State Park, and anywhere a nice trail could be discovered and explored. She taught us all how to see beauty everywhere and in everyone, lived a life of the love and the love, and left the world a better place. Heartfelt thanks to the Beacon Place staff for their wonderful, loving care to Barbara and her family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Any donations in her memory may be made to a charity of choice. Arrangements are entrusted to Triad Cremation & Funeral Service of Greensboro, NC.
