January 14, 1958 - April 10, 2020 Clayton Shugart, 62, of Greensboro, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Good Friday, April 10, 2020. Clay was born January 14, 1958 in Goldsboro, NC to Sam and Mae Shugart. He graduated from JH Rose High School as student body president, and then attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he earned his bachelor of science in zoology. After receiving his undergraduate degree, Clay completed the Bowman Gray School of Medicine PA Program at Wake Forest University. Clay settled in Greensboro, NC where he worked in various specialties as a physician assistant. In his free time, Clay enjoyed reading, fishing, spending time with family and friends, and relaxing with the family dogs. A strong believer in Christ, Clay was a member of Grace Community Church, where he was active in their men's Bible study. Clay always looked forward to the group's meetings and retreats, as they greatly impacted his life. He is survived by his wife, Jill Utter Shugart; his step-daughters, Anna and Caroline Miller; his mother, Mae Shugart; his brother, Stephen Shugart, daughter Bailey and step-daughter Kristin Parsons; brother, Michael Shugart and daughter Kelly Tate; half-sister, Katherine Shugart Weaver, her husband Stephen and two daughters Samantha and Lily; half-brother, John Shugart and daughter Alex. He is preceded in death by his father, Sam Shugart and step-mother, Nancy Shugart. The family will hold a celebration of life at a date that is yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the American Heart Association or Grace Community Church (Attn: Men's Ministry, 643 W. Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27403).
