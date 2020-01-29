STONEVILLE Joseph W. Shropshire, 81, died Saturday, January 25, 2020. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Thursday January 30 at Stoneville Pentecostal Holiness Church. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is assisting the family.

Service information

Jan 30
Memorial Service
Thursday, January 30, 2020
2:00PM-2:45PM
Stoneville Pentecostal Holiness Church
4933 NC Highway 770
Stoneville, NC 27048
