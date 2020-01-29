STONEVILLE Joseph W. Shropshire, 81, died Saturday, January 25, 2020. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Thursday January 30 at Stoneville Pentecostal Holiness Church. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is assisting the family.
Shropshire, Joseph W.
