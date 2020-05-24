AUGUST 17, 1929 - MAY 21, 2020 Colean Chilton Shropshire, 90, went home to be with the Lord on May 21, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, May 25, 2020 at Evergreen Memory Gardens. Colean was born in Rockingham County to the late Joseph Pinkney and Mary Carter Chilton. She worked at Lorillard Tobacco Company for 32 years. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Jeanette Sawyers Sanchez; brothers, Garland, Calvin, Jessie, David Wayne, Sr. and Raymond Chilton; sisters, Lucille Wheeler, Doris Billingsley, Elaine Reynolds, Alvinia Chilton and Vivian Denny; and 9 step brothers and sisters. She is survived by her husband, Claude Shropshire; grandson, Ellis Sawyers (Teresa); great grandchildren, Ellis Sawyers, II, Brant and Brenna Sawyers; sisters, Cleo Lawson, Mary Smith and Josephine Hopkins as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 4A Oak Branch Drive Greensboro, NC 27407 Wilkerson Funeral Home is assisting the family and condolences may be made at www.wilkersonfuneral.com
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.