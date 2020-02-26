OCTOBER 1, 1945 - FEBRUARY 6, 2020 Byron "BD" Douglas Shore of Greensboro, NC passed away Thursday, February 6th, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, NC at the age of 74. He was born in Greensboro, NC on October 1, 1945 to Gladys Lucille Sechrest and David Douglas Shore. "BD" served in the United States Navy as a (CTTCS) communications technician senior chief petty officer. He served in both Vietnam and the Cold War from 1963 to 1991, when he was honorably discharged. He was a veteran having earned many awards, including the National Defense Service Medal (2nd), Overseas Service Ribbon (7th), Good Conduct Award, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon (2nd), Joint Service Commendation, Navy Unit Commendation (4th), Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, and a Republic of Vietnam Meritorious Unit Commendation Gallantry. Byron went on to be a dedicated employee of Tri-Lift, Inc. for 23 years. He was proud of his professional work and appreciated his years spent there. In his free time, Byron loved being with his friends and fellow ham radio enthusiasts. He was a member of several groups in the Triad, including Auxcomm, Guilford Amateur Society, and the Greensboro Amateur Radio Association. He will be missed on the shortwave airwaves. N4CTT is now a silent key. Byron will be lovingly remembered by his two daughters, Michelle Anne Shore and Sera Lucille Shore of Greensboro; his one grandchild, Cora Wren Allred; his two sisters, Sylvia Paschal and Nancy Swaringen; along with his cherished nieces and nephews Vera Amoroso, Ty Swaringen, Drew Paschal, and Jerome (Rome) Paschal. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Maria Elena Din Shore (married on August 22, 1981). He revered her and spoke of her close to his passing, saying to his daughters, "I'm going to go see her." A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Dr. Clyde M. Gilmore Memorial Park with Bob Bond officiating and arrangements entrusted to Triad Cremation & Funeral Service of Greensboro, NC. Full military honors will be provided by the Randolph County Honor Guard. Memorial donations in memory of Bryon may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. Triad Cremation & Funeral Service 2110 Veasley Street
