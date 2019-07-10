GREENSBORO Tyler A. Shoffner, 25, died Sunday, July 7, 2019. The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 10, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel, 5926 W. Friendly Avenue.
