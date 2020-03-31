GREENSBORO Royce "RC" Shoffner, 84, died Saturday, March 28, 2020. Graveside services will be held 12 noon Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8043 Oak Grove Church Road, Liberty. Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations is assisting the family.

