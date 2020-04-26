SHOFFNER, BETTY THOMAS APRIL 3, 1936 - APRIL 18, 2020 Everyone talks about Betty Shoffner's smile. Her smile was so bright and joyful. She has now turned that beautiful smile toward Jesus and is rejoicing to worship him forever. Betty was born April 3, 1936 in Greensboro NC to Nina Pearl Keen and Charles Edward Thomas. She was older sister to Faye, Pam, Donna, Sharon, Verna and Junior. She was sister-in-law to Dan and Sandy Shoffner. Betty met her husband of 61 years, Jim Shoffner, during their high school years and they married February 14, 1959. Jim and Betty lived in Greensboro most of their married life. Only her love of family and anticipation of the birth of her first grandchild could convince her to leave her deep friendships and all her family in Greensboro to move to Wilmington, NC. In 2010, she and Jim packed up their home of more than 40 years on Hill-N-Dale Dr and set up house a mile from Michael and Kristen so that they could be near their grandchildren. Carter and Kaitlyn brought so much joy to Betty in the last years of her life. If it was possible for her smile to get any brighter, it did so for them. Osteoporosis and scholiosis meant that Betty lost the ability to move freely and without pain as she aged. Later, Alzheimer's clouded her mind and robbed her of her short-term memory. But it could not rob her of her deep faith. On Saturday morning April 18, 2020, the Lord Jesus ushered Betty into her resurrection body. She now walks straight and strong, free of pain. Her mind is clear. She is loving her Lord and receiving his love for her. Betty leaves behind her husband of 61 years, Jim; her daughter Terri and husband Frank Shell; son Michael and wife Kristen and their children Carter and Kaitlyn; her aforementioned sisters and brother; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. The family will held a private memorial shortly after her death. A celebration of life will be announced sometime later in the spring or summer. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Center, Wilmington NC or the Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC. To read the full obituatry to go Andrews Mortuary of Wilmington. Andrews Mortuary and Crematory 1617 Market St.; Wilmington NC 28401
