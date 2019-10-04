GREENSBORO Alexander Shoffner, 74, died Sunday, September 29, 2019. Graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, October 5 at Guil-Rand Memorial Park Cemetery, 1550 NC 62 West, High Point. Regional Memorial Cremations and Funeral Services will be in charge.
