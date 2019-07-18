JANUARY 6, 1941 - JULY 16, 2019 COLFAX Mary Leah Throckmorton Shields, 78, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital. Mary was born on January 6, 1941. She was a wonderful and devoted mother. Mary was a strong woman with a confident personality, raising four boys who learned quickly to respect her opinions. She loved to read romance novels, loved Elvis music, and enjoyed cooking and baking sweets. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Lee Shields; and mother Zilla "Louise" Throckmorton. Surviving are her sons, Neal Shields (Lisa) of Greensboro, Dale Shields (Mona) of Michigan, Jay Shields (Rainelle) of Axton, VA, and Lou Shields (Trulia) of Greensboro; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; close friends, Marion and Willie May Scott; and two devoted canine companions, Lexie AND Scooter. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory Mausoleum Chapel. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Hayworth Miller Kernersville Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SPCA of the Triad, 3163 Hines Chapel Rd., Greensboro, NC 27405. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel
