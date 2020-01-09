AUGUST 3, 1937 - JANUARY 2, 2020 James Weston Sherbon, Ph.D., passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 at his home in Lenexa, Kansas. He was 83. The son of Ora J. and Bessie (Coulter) Sherbon, James (Jim) was born August 3, 1936 in Arkansas City, Kansas. Jim grew up helping his dad at the family O.J. Sherbon Motor Company Desoto-Plymouth dealership. He graduated in 1954 from Arkansas City High School, received a bachelor of music education and a master of science in music education from Emporia State University in 1959 and 1960 respectively, and received a doctor of philosophy in music education with minors in statistics and research from the University of Kansas (KU) in 1973. Jim and Glenda J. Steward were married at Holton Methodist Church, in Holton, Kansas on May 27, 1959. They moved to Kansas City where Jim taught band and orchestra at Argentine Jr. Sr. High School for twelve years while working on his Ph.D. and serving as principal trombonist in the Kansas City, Kansas Symphony Orchestra. They had two daughters, Gina and Juli. Following an appointment at KU and the University of Texas at Austin, Jim taught for twenty-seven years as professor of graduate music education at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNCG). At UNCG, Dr. Sherbon taught and held many positions, advised doctoral dissertations, and was the director of graduate studies in music for fifteen years. He also refereed, consulted, and served on editorial boards for over thirty publications including textbooks and research published in national journals. His principal research focus was in hearing acuity and conservation; diplacusis; pitch perception and musical achievement and aptitude. While in Greensboro, Jim and his family were active members at Christ United Methodist Church where Jim played the trombone and was a guest director and conductor for musical productions. Dr. Sherbon retired in 2002, was promoted to professor emeritus, and moved to Lenexa, Kansas. In his retirement, Dr. Sherbon enjoyed continued advising of doctoral dissertations, guest conducting for school bands, free-lancing on trombone in theatre pit orchestras, substitute teaching, wood-turning, automobile repair, and a renewed interest in the railroad earning a conductor's certificate. In 2007 Dr. Sherbon was appointed to visiting professor emeritus in the School of Music at the University of Oklahoma for two years. Dr. Sherbon was a devoted teacher for over fifty years and advised/completed over sixty-five doctoral dissertations. He was an active member of the North Carolina, Kansas, Oklahoma and National Associations for Music Educators. Jim is survived by his wife, Glenda, and two daughters, Gina Sherbon, of Lenexa, Kansas and Juli (Michael) Trexler of Raleigh, North Carolina, and two grandsons; Josh Trexler and Grant Trexler. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Lenexa United Methodist Church, 9138 Caenen Lake Rd., Lenexa, Kansas. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, January 10, 2020 at Riverview Cemetery in Arkansas City, Kansas. Porter Funeral Home is arranging. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Dr. Jim Sherbon's name to Lenexa United Methodist Church, 9138 Caenen Lake Rd., Lenexa, KS 66215.
Sherbon, James Weston
To plant a tree in memory of James Sherbon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.