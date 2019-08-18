GREENSBORO Robert Allen "Bobby" Shepherd, 73, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Forsyth Memorial Park, 3771 Yadkinville Road, Winston Salem, NC. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting the Shepherd family with arrangements.

