SANFORD--Margaret Ella Brown Shepherd, age 82, of Sanford, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Central Carolina Hospital in Sanford. Margaret was born on June 2, 1937 in Guilford Co., NC to the late William Ransom Brown and Catherine Elizabeth Wyrick Brown. For many years she resided in Michigan and retired to Sanford in 1984. She was a member of St. Stephen the First Martyr Roman Catholic Church in Sanford, where she also belonged to the Women of St. Catherine's Guild. She also was a member of the Red Hat Society, TOPS Club, Brick Capital Line Dancers and the Dixie Dancers. She is survived by her husband John Carr of Sanford, NC; two sons: William Henry "Hank" Shepherd of Mebane, NC and H. Douglas "Doug" Shepherd of Onsted, Michigan; seven stepchildren: John Carr, Patricia Mason, Richard Carr, Jan Saylor, Jill Yocum, Leonard Carr and Grace Medly. She is also survived by a sister, Rachel Warren of Greensboro, NC, 34 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband in 1993, William Douglas Shepherd, a daughter, Debra Lynn Shepherd and her sister, Nancy Bullard. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Miller-Boles Funeral Home in Sanford. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at St. Stephen the First Martyr Roman Catholic Church in Sanford. Burial will follow at St. Stephens Catholic Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Margaret has requested that memorials be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, 353 East Six Forks Dr., #290, Raleigh, NC 27609. Online condolences may be made at www.millerboles.com. Services are entrusted to Miller-Boles Funeral Home of Sanford.
