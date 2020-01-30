Tom Shepard (Shep or Vance C.) passed away in his sleep Wednesday morning, just shy of his 85th birthday. He served as a captain in the Army at Fort Benning and Fort Knox. He graduated from East Tennessee State University with a football scholarship where he met and fell in love with Shirley, a majorette. Together they built Shepard Motor Lines in Greensboro. Shep enjoyed sports and was an avid golfer. He was a licensed pilot and flew his plane daily until his diabetes grounded him. He enjoyed the woods and caring for his birds. He was passionate about animals and loved his six dogs and kitty. He is survived by his daughter, Becky, his ex-son-in-law, Reid, his son, Mark and daughter-in-law, Lori and two grandchildren, Hannah and Nathan. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 55 years, Shirley. Family will be receiving friends at Forbis & Dick, 8320 US Hwy 158, Stokesdale, Friday, January 31 from 6-8pm. Private entombment will follow Saturday in Tennessee. You are invited to share memories at www.forbisanddick.com.
