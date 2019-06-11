MADISON Shirley June Ferguson Shelton, age 72, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Annie Penn Hospital, Reidsville, NC. A 2 p.m. funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Mayodan with Rev. Torrey Easler officiating. Burial will follow at Mayodan Municipal Cemetery. The visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Ray Funeral Home. A native of Rockingham County, Shirley was born on April 16, 1947, to the late Clemon and Mabel Manuel Ferguson. She graduated from Stoneville High School in 1965 and was retired from the Mayodan Police Department, Rockingham and Randolph County Schools. Shirley was a caring, loving, giving wife, mother and grandmother; wonderful caregiver and friend to everyone. She loved to travel, especially to the beach and at the present time, was working for Ray Funeral Home and Dodson, Shelton & Nelson PA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Marie F. Tatum. She is survived by her daughter, Kelly Hundley of Stokesdale; son, Eddie Shelton and wife, Crystal, of Statesville; grandchildren, Mason and Grant Hundley and Madison and Eli Shelton; loving husband and friend, Dean Shelton of Asheboro. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Matthews Chapel UMC Cemetery Fund, c/o Matthews Chapel UMC, P.O. Box 93, Stoneville, NC 27048. Ray Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Shirley Shelton and all are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.rayfuneralhome.com.
