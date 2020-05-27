October 22, 1929 - May 24, 2020 GREENSBORO - Mrs. Sallie Mae Allen Shelton, 90, died Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Authoracare Hospice Home, Burlington. A private graveside service will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 at Hillsdale Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in the year. Mrs. Shelton was born on October 22, 1929 in Rockingham County, daughter of the late Richard and Una Ellis Allen. She retired as a seamstress with Blue Bell, Inc. She was a member of Friendly Chapel Freewill Baptist Church, where she was very active in the Women's Auxiliary among other things. Through both of her daughters, she was a partner of Telephone Pioneers of America. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Shelton, siblings, Mildred King, James Allen and Robert Allen. Survivors include her two daughters, Pat Hobson of Graham and Mary Ford of Whitsett; siblings, Ruth Moore, Hilda Shore, Rachel Dowdy, Claude Allen, Sarah Smith and Thomas Allen; a grandchild, Matt Ford (Janie); two great-grandchildren, Jake and Nick Ford. Sallie requested no flowers and memorial contributions may be made to her beloved church, Friendly Chapel Freewill Baptist Church, 1523 Friendly Chapel Rd., Greensboro, NC 27406. Mrs. Shelton will lie in state at Forbis and Dick, N. Elm Chapel from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Thursday. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
