Jerry Lane Shelton, 68, passed away December 9, 2019 at his residence. An 11 a.m. memorial service will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel. A 2:30 p.m. graveside service will be held at Emmanuel Pentecostal Holiness Church, 3612 Dry Fork Road, Dry Fork, VA following the service. The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 11, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel. Jerry was born December 1, 1951 in Danville, VA to the late Grover Jefferson Shelton, Sr. and Audrey Dean Worley Shelton. He was a member of Emmanuel Pentecostal Holiness Church in Dry Fork, VA. He was also a 35-year member of the National Association of Realtors, as well as a NC licensed contractor. Jerry was a Life Endowment member of the NRA and a 30-year member of Alcoholics Anonymous. In addition, he was an avid deer hunter and a 40-year member of the Ponderosa Hunt Club. He retired from the U. S. Postal service after 34 years of employment. His survived by his wife, Martha "Marty" Shelton. Also surviving are his step-children, Martha Boren Swain and James Burton Swain, III. In addition, he is survived by a brother, Grover Jefferson Shelton, Jr. (Ann) and a sister, Beverly Shelton Davies. Online condolences may be made to www.forbisanddick.com. The family wishes to express their appreciation to the Hospice Staff who cared for Jerry during his illness. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Fellowship Hall, P. O. Box 13890, Greensboro, NC 27415.
