SEPTEMBER 29, 1934 - JULY 27, 2019 Jean Austin Shelton, 84, of High Point, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Westchester Manor. Born September 29, 1934, in Danville, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Thomas B. Austin and the late Estelle Graves Pryor Austin. Mrs. Shelton was a retired secretary and a member of Hickory Grove United Methodist Church in Pelham. She is survived by her daughter, Pam Shelton of Raleigh; grandson, Parker Ellis of Trinity; stepson, Gus A. Shelton, III; stepdaughter, Nancy Worrell; step-grandchildren, Richard Worrell, Jr., and Christine Alexander. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, G.A. Shelton, Jr.; and brother, Charles "Billy" Austin. Memorial services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Hickory Grove United Methodist Church, 9983 NC 700, Pelham NC with Rev. Lee Eggers officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Hickory Grove United Methodist Church General Fund, c/o Connie Jones 391 Williamson Creek Rd., Ruffin, NC 27326. Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com. Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
