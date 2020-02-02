MARCH 12, 1934 - JANUARY 31, 2020 SUMMERFIELD James Roosevelt Shelton, 85, beloved husband and father went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 31, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 3, at Summerfield First Baptist Church with interment following in Wilson Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, Walnut Cove. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. Monday at the church and other times at the residence. James was one of nineteen children born on March 12, 1934, to the late Luther and Minnie Vernon Shelton. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, a member of Summerfield Baptist Church, and retired from P. Lorillard, Inc. with 38 years of service. He never met a stranger, and loved music, especially the banjo and watching Gunsmoke. James will be remembered for his great sense of humor. Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Evelyn Bullins Shelton; son Ronnie Shelton (Harriet); daughter Melody Shelton; grandchildren Andy Shelton (Sarah J.), Sarah Risk (Mike), and Rachel Shelton; and great-grandchildren Adelaide Shelton and Lillian Evelyn Shelton. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.