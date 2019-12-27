DECEMBER 6, 1931 - NOVEMBER 24, 2019 MADISON - James Donald Shelton, 87, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 in Greenville, South Carolina. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Eden United Methodist Church. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery. Born December 6, 1931, in Rockingham County, he was the youngest son of seven children of the late Mary Lou Flynn and Henry Evan Shelton. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War, stationed in Germany, and in 1961 he graduated from Wake Forest College with a master's degree in business and on the GI Bill. Don was a talented golfer, 1970s semi-pro. He loved his family, nieces and nephews very much. Don is survived by his wife, Betty Nunn Shelton, originally of Winston-Salem. They celebrated 60 years of marriage and were married in the Wake Forest Chapel. He is also survived by his son, Don Shelton of Greenville, South Carolina; daughter, Joanna Shelton Morgan and son-in-law, John D. Morgan of Greenville, South Carolina; sister, Wilma Fontaine, of the late Phil Fontaine IV of Kernersville, sister and brother-in-law, Connie and Claude Hopper of Madison, and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Julia and Roger Caudle of Winston-Salem. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Hilda Shelton McGee (spouse, CL McGee); brothers, Charles Henry Shelton, William Hutcherson "Billy" Shelton (spouse, Mae Webster Shelton), and Jack Marshal Shelton (spouse, Barbara Shelton). Memorial contributions may be made to the Wake Forest Fund, P.O. Box 7227, Winston-Salem, NC 27109 in memory of James Donald Shelton. Contributions may also be made to Mental Health Champions of Greenville, c/o Alexandra Beavers, 880 South Pleasantburg Drive, Suite 4F, Greenville, SC 29607 in respect for James Donald Shelton. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27205
Shelton, James Donald
