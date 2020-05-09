JANUARY 12, 1932 - MAY 8, 2020 Catherine Tickle Shelton, 88, of Reidsville, went home to be with her Savior on Friday, May 8, 2020. A private graveside service will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Evergreen Memory Gardens with Pastor Randy Hester officiating. Catherine was born in Rockingham County to the late Rev. John Arthur Tickle and Lottie Davis Tickle. She was a charter member of the Federated Woman's Club of Reidsville and held many positions including president and was the first recipient of the outstanding club woman of the year, which was named in her honor for future recipients. She was a very active member of Baptist Temple Church for over 60 years. She worked at the Reidsville Review as the managing editor before leaving and going into real estate sales. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers, Clarence, John and Leonard Tickle, and sisters, Gladys Baynes and Edith Williams. She is survived by her children, James Michael Shelton, Stanton "Stan" Shelton and wife, Renee, Dolores Franklin and husband, Ron; grandchildren, John Rogers and wife, Jennifer, Angie Shelton and husband, Craig Travis, Ronnie Carter and wife, Jocelyn; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Audrey Bowman; numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375 or Baptist Temple Church, P.O. Box 805, Reidsville, NC 27323.
