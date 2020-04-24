Ann Louise Shelton, 81, passed away April 19, 2020 at Abbotswood at Irving Park following a year of declining health. Ann was born in Walhalla, SC, July 20, 1938, a daughter of the late Cecil Raymond Mulkey and Mattalia Hammond Mulkey. She was raised in East Spencer, NC and received her master's degree from Woman's College (UNC-G). Ann was an elementary guidance counselor with the Greensboro City Schools until her retirement. She was an active member of Guilford Park Presbyterian Church for over fifty years. Ann was a beloved children's Sunday School teacher, a member of Presbyterian Women Circle #4 and an advocate for mission trips. She and her husband enjoyed trips to the beach with church members. Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Harold Dean Shelton; a daughter, Kristen Shelton; two brothers, Cecil Mulkey, Jr. and Lewis Mulkey. Surviving are a son, Charles Douglas Shelton; a granddaughter, Lilliana Shelton; a brother, Joe Mulkey and wife Cindy; a brother-in-law, Robert Shelton and wife Nancy; a cousin, William Shelton and wife Linda and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of Ann's life will be held at Guilford Park Presbyterian Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Guilford Park Presbyterian Church, 2100 Fernwood Dr., Greensboro, NC 27408 or Abbotswood Employee Appreciation Fund, 3506 Flint St., Greensboro, NC 27405. Davis Funeral Home in High Point is assisting the Shelton family. Online condolences may be made at davisfuneralsandcremations.com. Davis Funeral Home 976 Phillips Avenue, High Point, NC 27262
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.