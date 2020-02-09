FEBRUARY 23, 1928 - JANUARY 12, 2020 Helen M. Sheaffer, of Naples Florida peacefully passed away on January 12, 2020 at Avow Hospice following a brief illness. She was surrounded by loving, cherished friends. Helen was the daughter of the late Charles Fields and Eleanor (Lily) Fields of McVeytown, PA. She was predeceased by her husband, Raymond E. Sheaffer and son Claude L. Sheaffer both of Greensboro; her brother Clyde Fields (Ann) and her sister Elizabeth Willi. She is survived by her sister in law Audrey Turbett of Ventura, CA , nieces Gisele Shatto of Middleburg, PA , Susan Bryner of Port Royal, PA, and Jenelle Gorski of Ventura, CA; nephews Mick McKnight of Port Royal, PA, Denny Turbett and many others who were blessed in this life with her love , generosity, and care. Helen was an active member of New Garden Friends Meeting in Greensboro, NC and Unity Naples in Naples Florida. She also volunteered for Crisis Control in Greensboro, NC and Key West, FL. A graveside service will be held at New Garden Cemetery, 801 New Garden Road, Greensboro, NC on February 22 at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to New Garden Friends Meeting 901 New Garden Road Greensboro or Unity of Naples Church 2000 Unity Way, Naples Florida.
